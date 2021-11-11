Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers No comments

Disk Utility in macOS 12 Monterey Manages APFS Snapshots

Howard Oakley at The Eclectic Light Company points out that Disk Utility in macOS 12 Monterey now supports viewing and managing APFS snapshots. APFS snapshots provide rolling copies of a drive’s state so you can easily restore in case something goes wrong (see “What APFS Does for You, and What You Can Do with APFS,” 23 July 2018). Those snapshots are handy but haven’t been easy to work with in previous versions of macOS (see “How to Work with and Restore APFS Snapshots,” 9 May 2019). With Disk Utility in Monterey, you can mount a snapshot like an external drive and copy data from it. You can also delete previous snapshots to save disk space. Oakley also points out some new command-line options for working with APFS snapshots.Disk Utility in Monterey

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Disk Utility in macOS 12 Monterey Manages APFS Snapshots

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum