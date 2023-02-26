How a Thief with Your iPhone Passcode Can Ruin Your Digital Life
Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen of the Wall Street Journal have published an article (paywalled) and accompanying video that describes a troubling spate of attacks reported by individuals and police departments aimed at iPhone users that may involve hundreds to thousands of victims per year in the United States.
Watch the video, but in short, a ne’er-do-well gets someone in a bar to enter their iPhone passcode while they surreptitiously observe (or a partner does it for them). Then the thief steals the iPhone and dashes off. Within minutes, the thief has used the passcode to gain access to the iPhone and change the Apple ID password, which enables them to disable Find My, make purchases using Apple Pay, gain access to passwords stored in iCloud Keychain, and scan through Photos for pictures of documents that contain a Social Security number or other details that could be used for identify theft. After that, they may transfer money from bank accounts, apply for an Apple Card, and more, all while the user is completely locked out of their account.
And yes, they’ll wipe and resell the iPhone too. Almost no crimes like this have been reported by Android users, with a police officer speculating that it was because the resale value of Android phones is lower. In the video, Joanna Stern said a thief with the passcode to an Android phone could perform similar feats of identity and financial theft.
The Wall Street Journal article details three kinds of attacks, only one of which is clearly avoidable. The one that’s heavily emphasized in the article I describe above. But Stern and Nguyen also spoke to victims who were drugged—a sadly common problem—and interviewed others who were subjected to violence to reveal their code. In no case have the victims done anything wrong, and anyone who frequents bars or similar venues in urban areas should beware.
Given the high profile of the Wall Street Journal coverage, I fully expect Apple to address this vulnerability in iOS 17, if not before. The obvious solution is to require the user to enter the current Apple ID password before allowing it to be changed in Settings > Your Name > Password & Security > Change Password. That won’t block access to iCloud Keychain, but at least it would let the user wipe the iPhone.
Apple probably hasn’t prompted for the current Apple ID password in the past because the passcode is considered a secure second factor—you have the iPhone, and you know the passcode. In contrast, when you log in to the Apple ID site to manage your account, you must provide your current password, go through two-factor authentication, and enter the current password again to change it. It seems like an easy change to make, at least until Apple has had a chance to think through other options.
The closest we have to an additional password step is a Screen Time passcode. If you enable Screen Time, set a separate four-digit Screen Time passcode, turn on Content & Privacy Restrictions, and select Account Changes > Don’t Allow, no one can change your Apple ID password without that passcode. Unfortunately, it prevents you from even entering Settings > Your Name without first going to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > Account Changes > #### > Allow. Most people wouldn’t put up with such a speed bump.
Another flaw that Stern and Nguyen note is that Apple’s new hardware security key option, if enabled, doesn’t always prompt for the hardware key when making changes if the user has the device passcode (see “Apple Releases iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, and macOS 13.2 Ventura with Hardware Security Key Support,” 23 January 2023). The security key protection can be entirely removed, too, without having one of the hardware keys. Apple should re-evaluate how this high-security option—albeit one only a subset of users will employ—lives up to its promises.
How to Protect Yourself
You might think you would never be the victim of a watch-snatch-and-grab theft, being drugged at a bar or on a date, or a violent crime. But the theft of a passcode can happen in other circumstances. And it has such severe consequences, as the Wall Street Journal reporters noted, that even if you’re not a barfly or live in an area with a high incidence of violent property theft, I think everyone should take stock of these ways to deter malicious use of their passcode:
- Pay attention to your iPhone’s physical security in public. These attacks require both your passcode and physical possession of your iPhone. Many of us have become blasé about exposing our iPhones in public because we use them constantly and because everyone else has smartphones as well. Apple has also done a great job with the message that an iPhone is useless to a thief due to a passcode protecting its contents and Activation Lock ensuring it can’t be resold intact—this probably makes us less concerned about its security even if there’s a hassle and expense in replacing it. There’s no good way to prevent a thief from grabbing the iPhone from your hand when you’re using it, but if you can keep it in a pocket or purse when it’s not in use, rather than holding it or leaving it on the table in front of you, that reduces the chance that a thief will target you.
- Always use Face ID or Touch ID in public. The key to these attacks is acquiring the user’s passcode; the easy way to do that is to observe or record you entering it. If you rely entirely on Face ID or Touch ID, particularly when in public, no one can steal your passcode without you knowing. (Police believe those who are drugged while drinking have their faces or fingers used, but that doesn’t reveal their passcodes.) If you have been avoiding Face ID or Touch ID based on some misguided belief about the security of your biometric information, I implore you to use it. Your fingerprint or facial information is stored solely on the device in the Secure Enclave, which is much more secure than passcode entry in nearly all circumstances. If you are one of the few people for whom Face ID or Touch ID works poorly, conceal your passcode from anyone who might be watching, just as you would when entering your PIN at an ATM.
- Consider a stronger passcode: By default, iPhone passcodes are six digits. You can downgrade to four digits, which is a bad idea, but you can also upgrade to a longer alphanumeric passcode. In the video, Joanna Stern recommends that, and it might make it harder for someone to observe surreptitiously, but I’m unconvinced the increased security would be worth the added effort. Someone could still record you entering your alphanumeric passcode, and the longer and harder it is to enter, the more time it will take and the more focused you will be on typing it correctly, making you less aware of your surroundings. (Interestingly, if you set an alphanumeric passcode with just digits, you still get a numeric keypad to enter it, whereas if you add non-numeric characters, you have to use the full keyboard.) Still, I can’t recommend most people go beyond a standard six-digit passcode. Just make sure it’s not something trivially easy to observe or guess, like 111111 or 123456.
- Never share your passcode beyond trusted family members. If you wouldn’t give someone complete access to your bank account, don’t give them your passcode. If extreme circumstances require you to trust a person outside that circle temporarily, change the passcode to something simple they’ll remember—even 123456—and change it back as soon as they return your iPhone.
- Use a third-party password manager instead of iCloud Keychain. It pains me to recommend this option because Apple keeps improving the interface to iCloud Keychain with Settings > Passwords and System Settings/Preferences > Passwords. But until the operating systems protect access to iCloud Keychain passwords with more than the passcode, relying on iCloud Keychain is just not safe enough. In contrast, third-party password managers secure your passwords with a separate password. Even if they support and you enable biometric unlocking, the fallback is the password manager’s account password, not the device passcode.
- Delete photos containing SSNs or other identification numbers. It’s common to take a photo of your Social Security card, driver’s license, or passport as a backup, just in case you lose the real thing. That’s not a bad idea, but storing such images in Photos leaves them vulnerable to these attacks. Instead, store them in your password manager. Search in Photos on
SSN,
TIN,
EIN,
driver’s license, and
passport, along with your actual Social Security and other identification numbers. Also search on
Visa,
MasterCard,
Discover,
American Express, and the names of any other credit cards you might have photographed as a backup. (Searching for text in Photos works in macOS 13 Ventura and iOS 16. For older operating system versions, try Photos Search; see “Work with Text in Images with TextSniper and Photos Search,” 23 August 2021.)
My Response
I’m putting my time where my mouth is. Even though I’m at a very low risk for these attacks, which primarily target bar-goers in large cities and people in areas with frequent street crime, I’ve taken steps to reduce my exposure.
First, I already rely on Face ID whenever possible, and I’ll be even more aware of who’s watching while entering my passcode if Face ID fails and I’m forced to tap in my secret digits. I’m already slightly embarrassed to have my iPhone out when I’m in public when I’m not using it, and I’ll probably keep it in my pocket even more than I used to.
Second, I decided to clear out all my iCloud Keychain-stored passwords. On my MacBook Air, I went to System Settings > Passwords, selected all of them, and pressed Delete. (You can also do this in Safari’s Passwords settings pane.) Because I have never seriously used iCloud Keychain, this was no hardship—everything in there was essentially random. Until recently, I used LastPass, but after LastPass’s breach, I switched to 1Password and imported all my LastPass passwords (see “LastPass Shares Details of Security Breach,” 24 December 2022). I had a lot of passwords already stored in 1Password from various imports and tests over the years, plus the vaults I share with Tonya and Tristan. Whenever I use a password now, I take a few minutes to clean up duplicates and related cruft, like leftover autogenerated passwords.
I realize those who rely on iCloud Keychain won’t be comfortable deleting their passwords, but I can say that I found it simple to switch to 1Password from LastPass, and 1Password offers instructions for exporting iCloud Keychain passwords and importing into 1Password. Do the export/import dance and live with 1Password—or whatever password manager you choose—for a week or two to make sure it’s working for you before deleting everything from iCloud Keychain. If you decide to return to iCloud Keychain in the future, that’s possible too.
Third, I visually browsed and used text searches in my Photos library for identification cards and the like, exporting a few for import into 1Password and deleting everything afterward. (Remember that Photos stores deleted images in the Recently Deleted album for about 30 days before deleting them permanently. To remove them immediately, select the photos in that album and hit Delete.) I found my driver’s license, passport, credit cards, insurance cards, and other cards from my wallet. Make sure to click See All after performing a Photos search if there are more than a handful of results. I even searched on
card and scrolled through 500-odd photos to find a few that escaped other searches. (Who knew I took so many photos containing cardboard?)
I briefly considered moving those sensitive images to the Hidden album in Photos and using the new iOS 16/Ventura option to protect that album with Face ID or Touch ID. Unfortunately, when I tested multiple Face ID failures on my iPhone, I was eventually prompted for my passcode, which revealed the Hidden album. It’s another example of how the passcode is the key to your kingdom.
While the chance of any given person falling prey to this sort of attack is vanishingly small, and I’m not actually worried for myself, the Wall Street Journal reporting led me to think about and clean up my broader security assumptions and behavior. I appreciated the nudge, and I’d encourage you to reflect on your security situation as well.
This is indeed a bit scary, especially for those of us who also use ApplePay/AppleCash or iCloud Keychain.
I use encrypted notes for some sensitive information. Usually this unlocks with FaceID, but testing that with my wife’s face I see that it also accepts passcode as backup for FaceID. Is there any way to force a different password for those encrypted notes?
I have a longer alphanumeric passcode which certainly makes it safer, but I’m under no illusion that this is entirely sufficient. Indeed, Apple should at the very least require you enter your old iCloud passcode before you can set a new one.
Even then, at the end of the day the underlying vulnerability is that we have all our eggs in a single iPhone/iCloud basket. Sure, I could use 3rd party password managers and such, but that breaks a lot of the elegance of Apple’s highly integrated approach we so much enjoy. Anyway, the easiest and cheapest method will always continue to work:
Source: xkcd
I am continually surprised by how many people store ordinary photos of sensitive documents on their phones without any special protections. I’ve stored that kind of information in 1Password (on my Mac) since long before I got my first iPhone.
Then again, I routinely find myself facepalming at how many people share front-and-back pictures of their credit or gift cards on social media, and later complain about being hacked. Basic personal security, like basic personal finance, really needs to be part of the standard school curriculum.
No, but Settings / Notes / Password and you can set a custom password (which will disable Face ID/Touch ID). I believe you have to unlock and relook notes that already exist with the (new - this started in iOS 16 I believe) biometric unlock method.
As for changing the Apple ID passphrase from the device with the device passcode, it should be mentioned (I don’t believe that Adam’s article does) that the WSJ suggested using a screen time passcode (different PIN from your phone’s PIN, obviously) and in Settings / Screen Time / Content and Privacy Restrictions change “Account Changes” to “Don’t Allow”. This will lock the change password function until you toggle this back on (and you can’t toggle back on without the screen time passcode). (If you make this change you’ll notice that you can no longer access the Apple ID settings at the top of the Settings app.)
Good article.
This trick:
Just today, I was blown away at how good this text recognition is. I was looking for pictures of my power meter (do you just photograph things these days to take a note, too?) by just typing the words “Meter”. Photos successfully pulled up a picture, taken 7 years ago with a handwritten note visible and turned sideways, that had the word “meter” scribbled. Very clever.
Rob
Adam, many thanks for passing this on! I’m about to head off for a business trip in an unfamiliar place, and while I usually use FaceTime to unlock my phone, it’s good to know about this significant security flaw with the passcode. I’ll be very careful if I have to enter it in public.
After reading the WSJ report and the associated article on how to protect your phone, I did what @ddmiller suggests and set up a Screen Time passcode, then disabled Account Changes on my phone. That seems like an easy way to prevent changing the Apple ID password, absent the kind of extortion that the xkcd posted by @Simon shows.
Very interesting, thank you.
I do not use Keychain as a password manager (I use Dashlane) but I see that iCloud Keychain is switched on on my iPhone and Mac. There are over 100 passwords in the Mac’s Keychain Access app many for com.apple.xxxx objects and very few for stuff I recognize. Questions:
I may come in for criticism here but I think all of these security alarums are over the top for the average person.
The average person is much more likely to leave their ($1,000 Supercomputer!) phone on the table in the cafe than they are going to be drugged or mugged in a bar. They do it all the time. That is the prime security vulnerability. Just the other day at Starbucks I saw someone waltz off to the bathroom leaving their laptop and phone on the table. What!?
More so when you’re traveling. Thieves have learned that jet-lagged travelers are kind-of unconscious and are easy marks for a quick motor bike swoop and phone grab.
It’s clear that Apple must eliminate the iPhone passcode validation for an AppleId change and maybe should implement a separate level password for icloud keychain. Those are really bad and it’s surprising they chose to offer them. I’m guessing they’ll change them very quickly.
In the meantime, unless you live in bars and are frequently inebriated I’d wait to make huge, tiresome changes to your password system for a month or so to see what they do.
Oh! And get those ID pictures out of your Photos! Jeez!
Dave
Just searched for my surname in Photos, 196 images.
Some IDs but a lot of snaps taken for functionality as well which could be used, bills, etc.
Another argument for the watch for tap-to-pay. I only ever unlock that in the morning when I put it on.
You are right that this probably isn’t that big a risk for many people, but the WSJ article explained it’s not just being drugged or mugged.
It sounds like it’s a lot of young, single people socializing who are vulnerable to this sort of attack. But I could see people tourists in foreign countries falling victim to something like that by charming locals in bars, too.
I know that this is a less of an attack that will risk losing your Apple ID, but another attack I’ve read about recently (this pops up on Reddit a lot) are people whose phones are stolen by people on bicycles as they stand on or near a street after unlocking their phones (on the curb, crossing a street, etc.) The thieves are watching for people taking out their phones and unlocking them (maybe to check on the location of their Uber driver, or getting directions, or just unlocking a device). These thieves don’t have the passcode, so some of the risks - draining bank accounts, etc. - may be less likely, but with the phone unlocked they can still scan photos for any personal info, perhaps send themselves money with Venmo, quickly turn off cellular and WiFi (to make tracking by find my impossible), and then just sell the phone for parts, or even sell them to rubes who don’t understand that they are Apple ID locked or IMEI blocked.
The WSJ article strikes me as one where the reporter found an interesting anecdote or set of anecdotes and spun that into a giant trend piece. There’s no actual evidence in the article that this is happening more frequently than it always has, just individual stories and police saying scary things. The focus on Apple fits with that, as it hooks it into the “Look What Apple’s Doing!” genre.
The two specific vectors mentioned are actually substantially different. If you get mugged/drugged/kidnapped, no level of reasonable security is going to help. The criminals will just keep asking for what they need, using (as Simon/XKCD pointed out) a $5 wrench to get it. The 1980s version of this was the ATM breach, where muggers would force people to withdraw money from their accounts at gunpoint. Not much use in having a complicated security setup if you have a muzzle in your face.
If they read your passcode and get your phone, then additional security can help, but it’s a balance. I guarantee that a lot of people are going to end up locked out of iCloud if they need to use a separate password for it. The ATM example is instructive here as well – if people needed to enter multiple different PIN numbers to get to various accounts, it would have caused a fair amount of chaos.
Generally, I’d like to see some evidence that this is actually happening frequently before panic sets in.
As a result of reading the WSJ article, I changed my four-digit iPhone lock code to an alphanumeric password. I rarely take action based on articles in the popular press, for most of the same reasons as some of the more cynical posts in this thread have pointed out (news media exists to sell advertising; disseminating information is at best a secondary goal). However in this case, the scenario of someone shoulder-surfing my fairly simple code and then stealing my phone seemed plausible enough, and the risks high enough, to warrant action. I decided to use the same password as my iCloud account, since this is essentially the same resource, and it is one of the only complex passwords I’ve committed to memory.
And you know what? The few times since making the change where I’ve had to enter that password, it actually feels right. I know that’s not a measurable benefit, but I’m already starting to look back at my four-digit days with a “what was I thinking?” mindset.
Does it require switching to a different screen for the alphabetic characters or is an alphabetic keyboard displayed in addition to the numeric one?
The standard alphanumeric keyboard is automatically displayed if you have a “complex” passcode. Bonus: I discovered testing this before I replied that if the “Enter passcode” prompt is on the screen, and you subsequently put your face in front of the camera, your (obscured) passcode is filled in automatically and the phone unlocks.
A number of digits more than 4 for me and my bride…that way it’s not obvious how many digits are involved…but it’s almost always unlocked via TouchID anyway for us…and we have the erase after 10 tries option enabled as well…although supposedly some of the hardware cracking devices from Israel can get around that IIRC.
Another item that the WSJ covers is how the thieves used access to the phone to create an iCloud Account Recovery Key, if one had not been made, which locked people out of their accounts entirely because they could no longer reset their password on their own.
While it would make sense to generate a recovery key ahead of time to prevent that, I haven’t found any good guidance on how to store it - obviously, if you keep it in Notes, it’s going to be accessible on your device and therefore too accessible if your device is stolen. But I also don’t think I want to print it out and keep it in my desk drawer if I needed to get at it while on a trip.
I keep ours in a secure note in Enpass, synced across all my devices.
I don’t have a very new iPhone, but I lock mine with a SIM PIN, too.
I have mine in 1Password plus recorded in an encrypted disk image on one of my Macs. If you use an encrypted Note using a passphrase (rather than using your device passcode and biometrics to unlock), that would not be readable.
Also, going back to the WSJ recommendations: if you use iCloud Keychain and fall victim to this PIN surfing attack, locking out the ability to change the Apple ID password with a screen time passphrase isn’t much of a protection if the Apple ID passphrase is stored in the iCloud Keychain. They can just log in to the Apple ID with another device, use your phone as a trusted device to approve the new log in, and then change the password there.
The article does point out that using a third party password manager that has a separate passphrase is much more secure.
Perhaps Apple should think about some way to protect iCloud Keychain (with a separate PIN perhaps) that allows unlock with biometrics and times out after a period of time. Perhaps one of the screen time restrictions, so it’s optional and not a default behavior?
Is there a way to lock your phone with you Apple Watch, so if people get your phone, you can lock them out?
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum