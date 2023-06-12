21 New Features Coming to Apple Services in 2023

Share Email

In a Newsroom post, Apple writes:

Apple’s world-class services are an integral part of many millions of users’ everyday lives, from helping them discover new artists on Apple Music, to catching up on current events with Apple News and Apple Podcasts, and navigating and exploring the world with Apple Maps. Later this year, users worldwide will be able to discover, enjoy, and accomplish even more on their favorite Apple devices with new features and enhancements arriving with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Read Apple’s post for the complete list, but the new features I’m most looking forward to are offline maps in Maps, real-time electric vehicle charging availability (as we start researching an all-electric replacement for our Subaru Outback), and presenting ID in a privacy-protecting manner using Wallet. Also intriguing is this:

Share and request locations using Find My with Messages and Maps. Users will be able to share their location — and request someone else’s location — through Find My directly in Messages with the new “Location” option in the Send Menu. From here, users can also easily create a route to someone’s location in Maps.

Will this work in Emergency SOS via satellite? As I wrote in “Testing Emergency SOS and Find My via Satellite” (21 November 2022):

A better solution [to the problem of people not knowing to check for your sent-via-satellite location] is obvious…. Just use Messages to send your location via satellite! In Messages, tap the avatar for someone with whom you’re having a conversation, and then tap Send My Current Location to share a map with a pin. Sadly, when I attempted to do this in a satellite-only area, it failed.

Finally, not that I ever hold out hope that Apple will listen to my ideas, but I still think Apple Music would benefit from an optional DJ mode that would identify the next artist and song when shuffling (see “Four Ways Apple Could Improve Apple Music,” 11 March 2019).

Which of Apple’s forthcoming service features do you find most compelling?

