Authy Desktop to Reach End-of-Life on 19 March 2024

Twilio, the company that owns the Authy two-factor authentication ecosystem, has announced its Authy Desktop apps for macOS, Windows, and Linux will reach end-of-life on 19 March 2024. It’s unclear whether Authy Desktop will stop working or just cease receiving updates. Twilio will continue maintaining its mobile apps, and the company recommends switching to them. Given how basic the Authy Desktop app was, it’s unimpressive that Twilio didn’t feel up to keeping it alive. Authy Desktop was worthwhile because it’s easier to copy an authentication code from a Mac app than to retype it from an iPhone app.

I switched to Authy’s apps long ago after discovering that the Google Authenticator app of the time couldn’t transfer its data to a new iPhone (it can now). But after LastPass suffered multiple data breaches, I switched to 1Password and started relying on its two-factor authentication capabilities, maintaining Authy only as a backup (see “LastPass Publishes More Details about Its Data Breaches,” 3 March 2023).

What should you do to retain access to two-factor authentication codes on your Mac? If you’re using a Mac with Apple silicon, the most straightforward workaround would be to run the iPhone version of Authy on your Mac and sync your tokens using Authy’s Backups feature. For those using Intel-based Macs or who want to jump ship to a company that cares about the Mac, Twilio lists a handful of desktop apps that provide two-factor authentication.

All are full-fledged password managers other than the Authenticator Chrome extension and Step Two, which looks like the closest direct replacement for Authy Desktop. It appears to be free for up to 10 accounts; you can unlock unlimited accounts for a $9.99 in-app purchase. Step Two syncs over iCloud, but its mobile version seems to be a separate $9.99 purchase. It may be most attractive to those who subscribe to the Setapp app library, where both versions are available. Personally, I recommend a password manager that also supports two-factor authentication, such as Apple’s built-in Passwords (see “Add Two-Factor Codes to Password Entries in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and Safari 15,” 7 October 2021), 1Password, KeePassXC, or Secrets.