LastPass Publishes More Details about Its Data Breaches
In 2022, password management service LastPass suffered its latest significant breach, this one resulting in the loss of customer vault data (see “LastPass Shares Details of Security Breach,” 24 December 2022). Months later, the company has finally provided significantly more information about the breach, what data was compromised, and how users should respond. The new information is helpful, but it doesn’t make me regret switching to 1Password.
In a carefully worded blog post, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba lays out a more-detailed timeline of two chained incidents, with the first setting the stage for the second. He then points readers to a pair of security bulletins with recommended actions: one for LastPass Free, Premium, and Families users and another for LastPass Business users. Finally, he summarizes what actions LastPass has taken to better secure its systems. I particularly appreciated the extensive list of all the data types accessed, with notes about which fields were encrypted and which were not.
Notably, the company says that it hasn’t heard from the attacker nor seen any indication of the data being used.
There has been no contact or demands made, and there has been no detected credible underground activity indicating that the threat actor is actively engaged in marketing or selling any information obtained during either incident.
If you’re interested in security stuff, the various posts are worth reading, and LastPass has done a much better job of communicating this time, even if it’s overdue. In particular, if you’re still using LastPass, I recommend following the company’s advice to:
- Ensure the strength of your master password
- Increase the number of password iterations
- Turn on or reset multifactor authentication
- Review the Security Dashboard
- Turn on dark web monitoring
LastPass hasn’t yet made the last two options available to LastPass Free users, but the company says it will enable them shortly. Interestingly, LastPass has dramatically increased the number of password iterations. Some long-time users were still set at what is now an absurdly low 5,000, while newer users had 100,000 iterations. The default is now 600,000—that’s a big change.
I wonder what Karim Toubba must be going through. He joined LastPass as CEO in April 2022, and the first breach occurred just months later, in August 2022. The company has likely been in crisis mode ever since, and the extent of the changes (combined with the actual breach, of course!) suggests that its previous security stance was problematic. We hope the adults are now in charge and are taking the right steps to prevent future breaches.
Switching to 1Password from LastPass and Authy
On top of my irritation with LastPass’s interface, functionality, and reliability, the breach was the final straw, so I switched to 1Password and imported my data from LastPass. I chose the approach of exporting data from LastPass and importing it into 1Password because 1Password’s direct import capability doesn’t work if you have multifactor authentication turned on in LastPass. I wasn’t comfortable disabling that, even temporarily.
I’m not quite ready to delete all my data from LastPass, but that’s on my list once I’m confident that 1Password has all the capabilities I want. I realize that some people haven’t been happy with the changes in 1Password 8, but as someone who didn’t particularly use previous versions, I haven’t been perturbed. While not perfect, 1Password has been significantly more elegant than LastPass, which never provided anything resembling a native Mac or iOS experience. That was especially true in the last few weeks I used LastPass, when it felt like the company was making rapid changes in an effort to show users that it was doing something.
I particularly like using my Apple Watch to unlock 1Password on my 2020 27-inch iMac and my watch or Touch ID on my M1 MacBook Air. LastPass introduced app-based multifactor authentication a while back, but it never properly accepted input from its watchOS app, forcing me to pull out my iPhone every time to confirm login in its iOS app. I’ve subsequently reset LastPass’s multifactor authentication to use a normal time-based one-time password (TOTP) that I stored in 1Password, which auto-fills it whenever I log in to LastPass on my Mac—a distinct improvement over tapping a button in LastPass’s iPhone app.
1Password’s support for TOTP has been a big win. I started with authentication apps early, when Google Authenticator was the only game in town. When I learned that its data wouldn’t transfer to a new iPhone (it can now if you can scan a QR code on the old device), I switched to the free Authy ecosystem of apps, which has worked acceptably and syncs across my Macs, iPhone, and iPad. (I tried LastPass Authenticator briefly, but it’s available only for the iPhone and iPad, and I hate turning to my iPhone when logging in on the Mac.)
Authy provides the Authy Desktop app for the Mac, but every time I want to log in to an account requiring two-factor authentication, I have to launch Authy Desktop, search for the website (I have 28 accounts), click a button to copy the code, switch back to my Web browser, and paste the code. I thought about automating the process with Keyboard Maestro, but it would be nothing more than fragile monkey-clicking. The way 1Password auto-fills the TOTP as the next step in the login process has been a huge relief.
(Glenn Fleishman reminds me that you could opt instead to use Apple’s multi-platform support for TOTPs, but on the Mac, it works only within Safari. If you use other Mac browsers or apps, you have to bring up Safari > Preferences > Passwords or the Passwords settings/preference pane, authenticate, search, click, and copy; see his article, “Add Two-Factor Codes to Password Entries in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and Safari 15,” 7 October 2021. And, of course, then there’s the whole iCloud Keychain vulnerability if your iPhone and passcode were stolen; see “How a Thief with Your iPhone Passcode Can Ruin Your Digital Life,” 26 February 2023.)
Moving my two-factor authentication setup from Authy to 1Password has been fussy and time-consuming. Amazon Web Services was the only service that allowed me to register 1Password as an additional authentication device. For all other accounts, I’ve had to reset two-factor authentication or turn it off and back on. The threat of being completely locked out of an account is scary, so I’m careful to add the new TOTP to both 1Password and Authy (again) before I delete the old account in Authy. While I don’t anticipate using Authy after I get everything set up in 1Password, it feels like a useful backup if storing the TOTP in 1Password alongside the account credentials feels problematic. Remember to record one-time or “scratch” codes if a site offers them when enabling two-factor authentication—they can be a lifeline if you have a TOTP blowout.
Much as with the Wall Street Journal’s coverage of iPhone passcode thefts, I’ve come to see the LastPass breach as an opportunity to rethink my approach to password security. I wasn’t entirely happy with LastPass before the breach but couldn’t muster the enthusiasm for switching. By cleaning up duplicates and other cruft in 1Password organically, as I need to use the associated sites, I can nibble away at a task that would be too enormous to face all at once—I have over 900 logins. I’ll ultimately have a better handle on my passwords than ever before.
But I’ll still be happy if passkey support—see “Why Passkeys Will Be Simpler and More Secure Than Passwords,” 27 June 2022—becomes widespread quickly such that I don’t need all these stinkin’ passwords!
I was shocked to read this given all the criticisms about 1Password 8 moving to Electron.
In addition to using your Watch for 2FA, you please share some additional examples of how 1Password is more “elegant” than LastPass?
1Password is undoubtedly the tool which acccomplishes the tasks of a password manager with least traction for users. Definitely much smoother than others. I’m using Enpass which is crude in comparison.
Sure!
I can do a search in 1Password and hit Return to display the top hit, or press Command-Return to see all the results. I like the latter for seeing all the duplicates and random logins that I need to clean up.
1Password distinguishes between deleting and archiving. I want to delete all my duplicates, but I prefer to archive logins for sites that have gone under or that I never plan to use again, just so I’m not losing the historical data. I’m funny like that.
I really like 1Password’s Quick Access pop-up interface for finding passwords for apps. In LastPass, I’d have to search my vault in my browser or, more generally, load the associated Web site so I could more quickly find the related password.
1Password has an option to show always show passwords and full credit card numbers. When I’m doing duplicate removal, it’s very handy to be able to see which logins use the same password without having to reveal it manually for each one individually. There’s also an option to toggle revealed fields by holding Option, which might be more generally useful after I finish cleanup.
1Password on the iPhone lets me add a TOTP to recognized sites easily by simply tapping a purple banner and scanning a QR code. No need to even edit the login.
Adam: Right on!!
I have been a 1Password user since version 2.0 in 2009.
I followed the “abandon 1Password” discussion very closely and hung onto version 7 for dear life.
I even purchased and installed several of the suggested alternatives – but either they didn’t have all the functions I needed or didn’t work as well – and I figured I’d try again when I had to.
We have a “family plan” and my grown son went ahead and switched to v8 and reported no problems or concerns.
Then early this month Joe Kissell (who took over the Take Control series from Adam – and has done a truly spectacular job) issued TC of 1Password v6.0.1 – devoted exclusively to version 8.
I dove into the document. To my surprise all the commotion about Electron and no local backups is barely mentioned, much less given front row seating. I wrote Joe directly and asked those questions. His reply was analogous to Adams – there just isn’t any problem. Certainly no functional loss is apparent due to Electron and while he understood some folks had concerns about no local backup, in his opinion, the 1Password backup systems were as good as anything going and not a basis for rejecting the software.
I made the switch – it was easy to do – the software has performed flawlessly since – the speed and function are as good as ever and maybe better.
In retrospect, I think the intensity and repetitiveness of the objections were substantially overblown. I don’t expect anyone who voiced them to acknowledge that now. I do expect to be blasted for my position.
My real concern is that even in a forum as open, balanced, and thoughtful as TidBits – that discussion tolerated little if any dissension.
As regards my experience, technical knowledge, hands-on time. I can only say I bought an Apple ][+ before IBM issued a personal computer and have upgraded thru virtually every generation of Mac since then, including into silicon. I maintained an entire household of computers, did many hands on upgrades and repairs, had multiple on site and off site backups, and never had anyone have a critical data loss.
I will not respond beyond that to the criticism I expect.
I will shake my head and bemoan it – in silence.
Thanks again to Adam for “Sure!”
Bob
I’ve tried v8 a couple of times now and I think the Electron thing is overblown. It is a different interface than v7 but mostly it’s just different and there were or still are some minor UI inconsistencies that folks pointed out and my guess is that those will eventually get fixed. There were also comments that it Ian macOS like…which are valid but mostly I don’t use the app anyway but the plug-in. They made a choice to use Electron to have a standard client so they say…but then they wrote t least 1 or 2 clients in native format IIRC…so the standard client thing was a cost and profit related business decision…I don’t necessarily agree with that…but it’s their decision to make.
The loss of what any security professional would consider critical features is a much bigger deal…no backup and restore capabilities with automated backups that the user can restore without their servers is the biggest one. Loss of DropBox or iCloud support is another…but they claim their Secret Key is better than just another password to get access…I disagree, it is just a second password and no better than DropBox being the second password outside of the forced length of the Secret Key.
I’ve evaluated Enpass and BitWarden…and neither is as fully featured as 1PW is…but am yet to decide when/if v7 dies whether to move or not. I already have a subscription anyway but keep my vault on DropBox and use their server for an additional backup and for emergency access by our son…so money isn’t the issue. But I get the feeling that their VC investors who own a considerable amount of the company are driving the train now and they’re interested in ROI…which pushed the company to go after the corporate enterprise market and that will only have detrimental effects on features and support for individual users.
neil
Have they restored the backup and restore to other than their servers yet and if so is it automated? That’s the biggest drawback…I’m sure that they have all sorts of backup options on their end…but as a long time IT security guy having your own is simply common sense and non negotiable. Vault corruption on their server is certainly possible and since everything syncs to all devices…that corruption would overwrite the good data on a phone or laptop…and then the user is screwed unless he can restore his own backup which will repopulate their servers and get synced elsewhere.
I realize their whole Secret Key makes this hard…but just require both passwords to do the restore…it ain’t that hard. I’m sure the local copy is kept in SQL or something similar…but the vast majority of us including me ain’t smart enough database wise to backup and restore outside the app.
Not having a local backup makes 1PW v8 a non starter. I’m still using 1PW v6.
Do you mind explaining why?
Are you worried about hacking, data loss, or losing access? Can’t you just periodically export your vault and store it encrypted as your own manual backup? Then if something happened to 1P, you’d still have your own copy. Your vault doesn’t change that often, so I don’t see the drawback here.
Thanks to the comments here since Adam switched to 1Password, I plan on doing the same.
I chose LastPass as my first password manager because a TidBITS article years ago mentioned Adam preferred it to 1Password because it (at that time) integrated into his browsers better. When Adam recently switched to 1Password, I was hesitant to do so because of all the previous negative comments concerning version 8. But it seems, not having used version 7 or prior, I apparently won’t know what I’m missing. It will certainly be better than LastPass, at this point.
As for local backups, I never trusted LastPass from the start. (To be fair, I didn’t trust any password manager to not malfunction and lose all my passwords.) So I’ve kept a running, current database of all my passwords within an encrypted sparse disk with a unique, complex, long password locking it. (No, not anything in Keychain either. Just in my head.) So now I’m a lot more confident to switch over to 1Password, knowing I’ve got every password safe in my own personal database, regardless.
Which I’ll continue to maintain during my time using 1Password. Until PassKeys finally becomes ubiquitous and passwords will be obsolete.
I have the same issue as David…and it’s a matter of data loss…say something happens which corrupts the database on their servers and that gets synced to all users devices…and because they were hacked or ransomwared or whatever they are down for some unspecified period. Users in this case ar screwed…unless they have their own backup to restore to their device.
Yes…one can export the vault but if the export is like that in v7 and earlier it is somewhat incomplete since attachments don’t get included and it is a manual process. Earlier versions do automatic export of the entire vault to a location of the users choice…and restoration of those backups is trivial. A manual only less than full contents export is obviously inadequate. I’m sure that the company thinks they’ve done a good job in preparing for bad things…but as a long time IT security guy…backups need to be complete and automated to ensure they happen.
However…their forced subscription model with only their servers allowed is designed for profit…not individual user security…and their focus isn’t on you and I any more…it’s on enterprise where the profit is greater.
It is still the best product available…but is crippled compared to v7. They claim it is more secure because of their 30something character Secret Key…and while that is better than say a 20 character DropBox second password…better is the enemy of good enough…and if the Master/DB password takes 10,000 million centuries to crack security is not improved by their Master/Key taking a million million centuries…it’s already good enough.
From the 1Password discussion forum, September 2022:
"1Password 7 can only export “attachments”, not Documents. Are your PDFs in question saved as Documents in 1Password?
1Password 8 can export both, but its export will contain all vaults in an account, and therefore all the files in each of those vaults. There’s no option to select a single vault or selection of items within a vault."
https://1password.community/discussion/133639/exporting-attachments
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum