LastPass Publishes More Details about Its Data Breaches

In 2022, password management service LastPass suffered its latest significant breach, this one resulting in the loss of customer vault data (see “LastPass Shares Details of Security Breach,” 24 December 2022). Months later, the company has finally provided significantly more information about the breach, what data was compromised, and how users should respond. The new information is helpful, but it doesn’t make me regret switching to 1Password.

In a carefully worded blog post, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba lays out a more-detailed timeline of two chained incidents, with the first setting the stage for the second. He then points readers to a pair of security bulletins with recommended actions: one for LastPass Free, Premium, and Families users and another for LastPass Business users. Finally, he summarizes what actions LastPass has taken to better secure its systems. I particularly appreciated the extensive list of all the data types accessed, with notes about which fields were encrypted and which were not.

Notably, the company says that it hasn’t heard from the attacker nor seen any indication of the data being used.

There has been no contact or demands made, and there has been no detected credible underground activity indicating that the threat actor is actively engaged in marketing or selling any information obtained during either incident.

If you’re interested in security stuff, the various posts are worth reading, and LastPass has done a much better job of communicating this time, even if it’s overdue. In particular, if you’re still using LastPass, I recommend following the company’s advice to:

Ensure the strength of your master password

Increase the number of password iterations

Turn on or reset multifactor authentication

Review the Security Dashboard

Turn on dark web monitoring

LastPass hasn’t yet made the last two options available to LastPass Free users, but the company says it will enable them shortly. Interestingly, LastPass has dramatically increased the number of password iterations. Some long-time users were still set at what is now an absurdly low 5,000, while newer users had 100,000 iterations. The default is now 600,000—that’s a big change.

I wonder what Karim Toubba must be going through. He joined LastPass as CEO in April 2022, and the first breach occurred just months later, in August 2022. The company has likely been in crisis mode ever since, and the extent of the changes (combined with the actual breach, of course!) suggests that its previous security stance was problematic. We hope the adults are now in charge and are taking the right steps to prevent future breaches.

Switching to 1Password from LastPass and Authy

On top of my irritation with LastPass’s interface, functionality, and reliability, the breach was the final straw, so I switched to 1Password and imported my data from LastPass. I chose the approach of exporting data from LastPass and importing it into 1Password because 1Password’s direct import capability doesn’t work if you have multifactor authentication turned on in LastPass. I wasn’t comfortable disabling that, even temporarily.

I’m not quite ready to delete all my data from LastPass, but that’s on my list once I’m confident that 1Password has all the capabilities I want. I realize that some people haven’t been happy with the changes in 1Password 8, but as someone who didn’t particularly use previous versions, I haven’t been perturbed. While not perfect, 1Password has been significantly more elegant than LastPass, which never provided anything resembling a native Mac or iOS experience. That was especially true in the last few weeks I used LastPass, when it felt like the company was making rapid changes in an effort to show users that it was doing something.

I particularly like using my Apple Watch to unlock 1Password on my 2020 27-inch iMac and my watch or Touch ID on my M1 MacBook Air. LastPass introduced app-based multifactor authentication a while back, but it never properly accepted input from its watchOS app, forcing me to pull out my iPhone every time to confirm login in its iOS app. I’ve subsequently reset LastPass’s multifactor authentication to use a normal time-based one-time password (TOTP) that I stored in 1Password, which auto-fills it whenever I log in to LastPass on my Mac—a distinct improvement over tapping a button in LastPass’s iPhone app.

1Password’s support for TOTP has been a big win. I started with authentication apps early, when Google Authenticator was the only game in town. When I learned that its data wouldn’t transfer to a new iPhone (it can now if you can scan a QR code on the old device), I switched to the free Authy ecosystem of apps, which has worked acceptably and syncs across my Macs, iPhone, and iPad. (I tried LastPass Authenticator briefly, but it’s available only for the iPhone and iPad, and I hate turning to my iPhone when logging in on the Mac.)

Authy provides the Authy Desktop app for the Mac, but every time I want to log in to an account requiring two-factor authentication, I have to launch Authy Desktop, search for the website (I have 28 accounts), click a button to copy the code, switch back to my Web browser, and paste the code. I thought about automating the process with Keyboard Maestro, but it would be nothing more than fragile monkey-clicking. The way 1Password auto-fills the TOTP as the next step in the login process has been a huge relief.

(Glenn Fleishman reminds me that you could opt instead to use Apple’s multi-platform support for TOTPs, but on the Mac, it works only within Safari. If you use other Mac browsers or apps, you have to bring up Safari > Preferences > Passwords or the Passwords settings/preference pane, authenticate, search, click, and copy; see his article, “Add Two-Factor Codes to Password Entries in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and Safari 15,” 7 October 2021. And, of course, then there’s the whole iCloud Keychain vulnerability if your iPhone and passcode were stolen; see “How a Thief with Your iPhone Passcode Can Ruin Your Digital Life,” 26 February 2023.)

Moving my two-factor authentication setup from Authy to 1Password has been fussy and time-consuming. Amazon Web Services was the only service that allowed me to register 1Password as an additional authentication device. For all other accounts, I’ve had to reset two-factor authentication or turn it off and back on. The threat of being completely locked out of an account is scary, so I’m careful to add the new TOTP to both 1Password and Authy (again) before I delete the old account in Authy. While I don’t anticipate using Authy after I get everything set up in 1Password, it feels like a useful backup if storing the TOTP in 1Password alongside the account credentials feels problematic. Remember to record one-time or “scratch” codes if a site offers them when enabling two-factor authentication—they can be a lifeline if you have a TOTP blowout.

Much as with the Wall Street Journal’s coverage of iPhone passcode thefts, I’ve come to see the LastPass breach as an opportunity to rethink my approach to password security. I wasn’t entirely happy with LastPass before the breach but couldn’t muster the enthusiasm for switching. By cleaning up duplicates and other cruft in 1Password organically, as I need to use the associated sites, I can nibble away at a task that would be too enormous to face all at once—I have over 900 logins. I’ll ultimately have a better handle on my passwords than ever before.

But I’ll still be happy if passkey support—see “Why Passkeys Will Be Simpler and More Secure Than Passwords,” 27 June 2022—becomes widespread quickly such that I don’t need all these stinkin’ passwords!