Apple in 2023: The Six Colors Report Card

Jason Snell of Six Colors has released his annual Apple Report Card, with rankings compiled from scores submitted by 58 Apple-adjacent writers, editors, developers, podcasters, and other professionals, including me and longtime TidBITS contributors Glenn Fleishman, Michael Cohen, Jeff Carlson, Josh Centers, Kirk McElhearn, Rich Mogull, and Joe Kissell.

This year, Hardware Reliability, the Mac, and the iPhone topped the list, with the iPad taking over the bottom spot from HomeKit.

Last year, most categories improved or stayed the same, but Apple’s three primary product segments—the iPhone, iPad, and Mac—all dropped (see “Apple in 2022: The Six Colors Report Card,” 9 February 2023). This year, the Mac’s rating was unchanged, the iPhone improved slightly to more than erase last year’s drop, and the iPad continued its precipitous slide. Apple also took it on the chin for the Apple Watch, the Apple TV, Services, and Wearables, all of which fell by significant amounts. However, HomeKit, Hardware Reliability, Software Quality, Developer Relations, and Environmental/Social all gained. For thoughts on why these and other rankings changed as they did in 2023, read the full report, complete with pithy quotes from your favorite Apple pundits.

