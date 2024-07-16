Apple Opens Public Betas for macOS 15 Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18

Share Email



Want to help Apple find bugs and get a glimpse of the future? You can now install public betas of Apple’s forthcoming 2024 operating systems: macOS 15 Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18. (Apple doesn’t list visionOS 2 among the public betas.)

For our favorite features, see “14 Compelling Features Coming to Apple’s Operating Systems in 2024” (10 June 2024). Don’t install a public beta if you want to use Apple Intelligence since Apple has said that those features will be rolling out slowly over the next year—none are in the public betas. At Six Colors, Jason Snell and Dan Moren have already written about the main changes in the Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18 betas.

You will need compatible hardware; for details, see “The Real System Requirements for Apple’s 2024 Operating Systems” (12 July 2024). I strongly recommend installing only on dedicated test hardware. Running one of these betas on a device you rely on is the definition of living dangerously. You’re likely to run into incompatibilities and bugs—that’s the entire point of a beta program.

A full backup is essential before installing one of the betas on a Mac, iPhone, or iPad. Apple TVs and HomePods store all their data in the cloud, so they can’t be backed up. If you want to revert to a shipping version of one of these operating systems, you must erase and restore from backup. Except for the Apple Watch, which can’t be restored to a previously released version of watchOS once you install a beta of watchOS 11—it’s a one-way street to the future.

Also, consider not connecting your primary iCloud account with the betas to avoid bugs that might cause synchronization or other upstream problems. You wouldn’t want beta iCloud Drive code to corrupt important data you use on your everyday devices.

If it sounds like I’m trying to dissuade you from installing the public betas, I am. If you don’t know what you’re getting into, you could lose data or waste time recovering from problems. Conversely, if you’re comfortable with the technical implications, have fun exploring and reporting bugs! I certainly intend to.

To try one or more of the betas, go to the Apple Beta Software Program, read the FAQ, and sign up for the beta program. Once you’re in, you can select which betas to install in Software Update and proceed with the installation.

Finally, remember that the main reason to test public betas is so you can report bugs, so revisit David Shayer’s advice in “How to Report Bugs to Apple So They Get Fixed” (17 June 2020).