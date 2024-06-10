14 Compelling Features Coming to Apple’s Operating Systems in 2024

Share Email



Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote was even more rapid-fire than usual, so much so that an Assassin’s Creed game demo was the most relaxing part after the initial 90-second skydiving gag. It’s tough—Apple presentations typically focus on a hardware product or three, but because WWDC is all about software, the company has to figure out which of the many new features merit a mention or demo. All too often, the presenter would introduce a feature, talk about it for a few seconds, and then switch gears entirely, just as I expected more detail or another feature in the same app.

In part, Apple’s hurry came from trying to get through six different platforms before devoting a hefty chunk of time to Apple Intelligence, the company’s name for a collection of AI features that will be rolling out over the next year. Apple said Apple Intelligence features would start being available “this summer,” which probably means during the public betas of the operating systems starting in July, and would be broadly available in beta “this fall,” or likely mid-September. However, Apple’s footnotes acknowledged that “some features, software platforms, and additional languages will come over the course of the next year,” probably well into 2025. Apple Intelligence will also require recent Apple silicon—it will run only on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPads and Macs with M1 or later chips. Apologies to our international friends, but Apple Intelligence will require Siri and the device language to be set to US English in the early releases. We’ll look more deeply at Apple Intelligence in future articles.

Apple’s six platforms now include macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Two notes: First, macOS 15 will be called Sequoia, which will undoubtedly become easier to type with practice. It’s unclear if Apple meant to name it after Sequoia National Park or the iconic redwoods. Second, although Apple briefly talked about tvOS, the “platform” in question was called “Audio & Home” and seemed to encompass AirPods, HomeKit, and more. There was no mention of the HomePod.

I couldn’t cover all the features Apple highlighted in the keynote, much less the many others it describes in preview pages on its website. Instead, I focus here on the features I look forward to trying or find generally compelling, in no particular order. For a list of everything coming in 2024’s operating systems—and Apple’s descriptions of the features below—see:

All these operating systems are now available in beta form for developers, will appear in public beta form for everyone soon enough, and should ship in the usual September/October time frame.

Messages via Satellite

First in “Testing Emergency SOS and Find My via Satellite” (21 November 2022) and then in “Five Unexpected Announcements from Apple’s Wonderlust Event” (12 September 2023), I suggested Apple should allow sending location via satellite in Messages. The company went one better, providing Messages via satellite, either with iMessage or SMS. Conversations are end-to-end encrypted. The feature works only on the iPhone 14 and later, of course, and Apple said nothing more about charging for it, meaning that it’s still free through at least November 2025 (see “Apple Extends Free Emergency SOS via Satellite for iPhone 14 Users for Another Year,” 15 November 2023). I will be curious to see how well Messages via satellite works when both iPhones have no cellular service, as happens for me relatively frequently while working on trail races.

Siri Gets a Brain

Most of what Apple shared about Apple Intelligence was relatively vague hand waving. But we all know and love/hate Siri. Like the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz, Apple Intelligence will give Siri a brain. Or at least that’s the promise, but I have high hopes because large language models are so much better than the token-based albatross of an architecture that has long dragged Siri down. Tonya and I rely heavily on Siri after going all-in on HomeKit—see “HomeKit for the Holidays (And Home Troubleshooting Tips)” (15 January 2021) and “Reflections on a Year with HomeKit” (17 December 2021)—and we’ve found Siri’s responsiveness and accuracy getting worse with time. If we say, “Siri, it’s time for dinner,” our Dinner scene usually triggers, but if we slip up and say, “Siri, it’s time to eat dinner,” we get restaurant recommendations. Apple promises that Siri will let us speak more naturally and understand us even if we make mistakes. My main worry is that because Apple Intelligence requires an A17 Pro or M-series chip on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Siri on the HomePod will remain as dumb as before.

Break Free of the Home Screen Grid

In iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, you’ll be able to customize the Home Screen far more than in the past. Previously, you couldn’t leave blank spaces, but now you can arrange icons and widgets however you like, perhaps to allow your Home Screen wallpaper to shine through. Plus, you’ll be able to change the size of icons and widgets, and even apply color tints. I can’t tell if you can color icons separately or if they all (on a particular screen?) have to take on the same coloration, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Passwords Becomes a Real App

It’s about time. Over the past few years, Apple has been beefing up its built-in password management features, but to work with your saved credentials, you had to wade through the morass of Settings/System Settings or Safari’s settings. In iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and Sequoia, Apple has finally given us a standalone Passwords app. If nothing else, it will let us stop tripping over the iCloud Keychain and iCloud Passwords terminology and just call it Passwords. As I wrote in “Using Apple’s iCloud Passwords Outside Safari” (1 April 2024), Apple’s password management features are well above the bar, even if they aren’t as complete as something like 1Password.

Automatic Window Tiling in Sequoia

In Sequoia, when you drag a window to the edge of the screen, it will offer to tile the window intelligently, suggesting a size and position that makes sense for the content. It could be a wonderful way to maximize the usage of your screen real estate. With this feature, Apple is Sherlocking an entire category of utilities, like Amethyst, BetterTouchTool, Magnet, Moom, Rectangle, and Yabai, but I gather that everyone has different and firmly held opinions on exactly how window tiling should work. So, if you like the idea of window tiling, you have lots of choices. Personally, I’ve found that having two 27-inch screens and keeping my apps in the same positions most of the time meets most of my needs, so I’ll be curious to see if I find Apple’s tiling helpful.

Control Center Construction Kit

Apple has overhauled Control Center in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. It features groups of controls you can access with a single, continuous swipe down on the Home Screen. Along with the familiar Control Center controls, Apple showed a media player and a collection of Home tiles, and you can create your own groups. The new Controls gallery displays all the possible controls in one place, now including controls added by apps, and you can mix and match them any way you want, even resizing them. It’s hard to visualize exactly how this will work, but once Control Center reflects what you want, it may become a significantly more important aspect of the iPhone and iPad experience.

Mirror Your iPhone on Your Mac

Do you find yourself regularly digging your iPhone out of your pocket even when you’re working at your Mac? If so, you might appreciate the new Continuity feature that mirrors your iPhone in a window on your Mac. You can interact with the mirrored iPhone window as you would the actual iPhone, with your Mac’s pointing device and keyboard working inside the iPhone interface. Audio from the iPhone comes through the Mac’s speakers, and you can even share data between the Mac and iPhone using drag and drop. While the iPhone is being shared, it remains on its Lock screen or in StandBy. iPhone mirroring will require a Mac with Apple silicon or an Intel-based Mac with a T2 chip, along with the usual Continuity requirements with regard to Apple ID, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and proximity. A similar Continuity feature lets you get iPhone notifications on your Mac, and if you’re mirroring your iPhone, click them to open the associated iPhone app.

visionOS 2 Gains Panoramic Mac Virtual Display

One disappointment of the initial release of Vision Pro was that it was limited to a single 4K virtual Mac display. Yes, you could put additional visionOS apps around the Mac display to increase the information density of your environment, but it couldn’t simulate a Mac with two displays. visionOS 2 promises an expandable, ultrawide, wraparound screen that provides the equivalent of two 4K displays side-by-side. It falls into the “coming later this year” category and sounds like it will work only with a Mac running Sequoia.

Math Notes in the iPad’s New Calculator App

In another “about time” feature, Apple has finally brought the Calculator app to the iPad, refactoring it for the iPad’s larger screen. But Apple didn’t stop there, adding history and unit conversion to both versions. The most compelling addition is Math Notes, which demos best on an iPad with an Apple Pencil. You can handwrite equations, and as soon as you draw an equals sign, Calculator solves the equation. It supports variables, and if you edit an equation, the results change on the fly. (Sorry, Soulver!) You can even add graphs. I doubt I’ll use Math Notes because I switch to a real spreadsheet when I have to go beyond simple math. However, I can see students relying heavily on the feature as they explore the mathematical underpinnings of various academic disciplines. Math Notes is also available within the Notes app, and that appears to be the only way you can use it on a Mac.

Smart Script Improves Handwriting

While we’re on the topic of the Apple Pencil, iPadOS 18 will provide Smart Script, which improves the appearance of your handwriting as you write, making your lettering smoother, straighter, and more readable while maintaining your handwriting style. You can even paste text in and have it look like you wrote it. Spell checking fixes mistakes inline, and scratching out text with the Apple Pencil erases it. My handwriting is mediocre at best, and one of my irritations with the Apple Pencil is that what I wrote wasn’t all that legible—perhaps Smart Script would help. Realistically, handwriting is too slow—I’ll always revert to typing when taking notes.

Notes Gains Audio Recording and Transcription

Here’s a feature I’ll use in every talk I attend from now on. The Notes app on all platforms will record audio and create live transcriptions. In fact, for Apple’s WWDC keynote, I set up Rogue Ameoba’s Audio Hijack to record and transcribe the audio. It did a fine job, and I searched through the transcript several times while writing this article to remind myself of specific quotes. You’ll notice a Summarize button in the iPad screenshot below, and while I tried to feed all 88 KB of the WWDC keynote transcription to various free chatbots for summary, only Claude and Perplexity took it. In neither case was the summary particularly helpful because Apple’s keynote script was already so concise, so the summary ended up skipping most things. Claude did a much better job when I asked it to list all the features, categorized by operating system. We’ll see how helpful Apple’s summarization is, but transcription alone is a big win. I hope the feature doesn’t cut into Rogue Amoeba’s market too much, but I assume few Audio Hijack users use it solely for its transcription capabilities.

AI Provides Safari Highlights and Reader Summaries

Although these features aren’t enough to tempt me away from Arc and Arc Search, devoted Safari users might find them helpful. Using AI, Safari’s Highlights feature will automatically detect and display relevant information on a page—directions, biographical information, and details about popular media. No more searching for the address just to get directions to a restaurant. Plus, Safari uses AI to generate a table of contents and high-level summary for articles you add to Safari Reader.

Tapbacks Get Funky

I’m fond of tapbacks, the little icons you can use in Messages to respond subtextually. Currently, we’re limited to a heart, thumbs up and down, laughter, exclamation points, and a question mark. Those cover a lot of instances of “Your message evoked an emotion, but I don’t have anything else to say,” but in the next set of operating systems, you’ll be able to use any emoji or sticker for a tapback response. Eventually, with Apple Intelligence, you’ll be able to create Genmoji with textual descriptions (“a penguin wearing sunglasses”) and use them anywhere you use emoji, including in tapbacks. Messages will also allow text formatting (bold, italic, and underline) and provide text effects that look about as cheesy as gestural reactions in video.

Lock and Hide iPhone Apps

We’ve all got something to hide. When you hand your iPhone to a friend to look at a photo or read a Web page, you probably don’t want them poking around further. New privacy features in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will let you lock apps so they require Face ID or Touch ID for access, and information from them won’t show up in search results or notifications. You can also move apps to a hidden folder in the App Library that can’t be opened without Face ID or Touch ID.

Which of these features seem the most compelling to you? Are there others that you’re waiting for with bated breath?