14 Compelling Features Coming to Apple’s Operating Systems in 2024
Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote was even more rapid-fire than usual, so much so that an Assassin’s Creed game demo was the most relaxing part after the initial 90-second skydiving gag. It’s tough—Apple presentations typically focus on a hardware product or three, but because WWDC is all about software, the company has to figure out which of the many new features merit a mention or demo. All too often, the presenter would introduce a feature, talk about it for a few seconds, and then switch gears entirely, just as I expected more detail or another feature in the same app.
In part, Apple’s hurry came from trying to get through six different platforms before devoting a hefty chunk of time to Apple Intelligence, the company’s name for a collection of AI features that will be rolling out over the next year. Apple said Apple Intelligence features would start being available “this summer,” which probably means during the public betas of the operating systems starting in July, and would be broadly available in beta “this fall,” or likely mid-September. However, Apple’s footnotes acknowledged that “some features, software platforms, and additional languages will come over the course of the next year,” probably well into 2025. Apple Intelligence will also require recent Apple silicon—it will run only on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPads and Macs with M1 or later chips. Apologies to our international friends, but Apple Intelligence will require Siri and the device language to be set to US English in the early releases. We’ll look more deeply at Apple Intelligence in future articles.
Apple’s six platforms now include macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Two notes: First, macOS 15 will be called Sequoia, which will undoubtedly become easier to type with practice. It’s unclear if Apple meant to name it after Sequoia National Park or the iconic redwoods. Second, although Apple briefly talked about tvOS, the “platform” in question was called “Audio & Home” and seemed to encompass AirPods, HomeKit, and more. There was no mention of the HomePod.
I couldn’t cover all the features Apple highlighted in the keynote, much less the many others it describes in preview pages on its website. Instead, I focus here on the features I look forward to trying or find generally compelling, in no particular order. For a list of everything coming in 2024’s operating systems—and Apple’s descriptions of the features below—see:
All these operating systems are now available in beta form for developers, will appear in public beta form for everyone soon enough, and should ship in the usual September/October time frame.
Messages via Satellite
First in “Testing Emergency SOS and Find My via Satellite” (21 November 2022) and then in “Five Unexpected Announcements from Apple’s Wonderlust Event” (12 September 2023), I suggested Apple should allow sending location via satellite in Messages. The company went one better, providing Messages via satellite, either with iMessage or SMS. Conversations are end-to-end encrypted. The feature works only on the iPhone 14 and later, of course, and Apple said nothing more about charging for it, meaning that it’s still free through at least November 2025 (see “Apple Extends Free Emergency SOS via Satellite for iPhone 14 Users for Another Year,” 15 November 2023). I will be curious to see how well Messages via satellite works when both iPhones have no cellular service, as happens for me relatively frequently while working on trail races.
Siri Gets a Brain
Most of what Apple shared about Apple Intelligence was relatively vague hand waving. But we all know and love/hate Siri. Like the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz, Apple Intelligence will give Siri a brain. Or at least that’s the promise, but I have high hopes because large language models are so much better than the token-based albatross of an architecture that has long dragged Siri down. Tonya and I rely heavily on Siri after going all-in on HomeKit—see “HomeKit for the Holidays (And Home Troubleshooting Tips)” (15 January 2021) and “Reflections on a Year with HomeKit” (17 December 2021)—and we’ve found Siri’s responsiveness and accuracy getting worse with time. If we say, “Siri, it’s time for dinner,” our Dinner scene usually triggers, but if we slip up and say, “Siri, it’s time to eat dinner,” we get restaurant recommendations. Apple promises that Siri will let us speak more naturally and understand us even if we make mistakes. My main worry is that because Apple Intelligence requires an A17 Pro or M-series chip on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Siri on the HomePod will remain as dumb as before.
Break Free of the Home Screen Grid
In iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, you’ll be able to customize the Home Screen far more than in the past. Previously, you couldn’t leave blank spaces, but now you can arrange icons and widgets however you like, perhaps to allow your Home Screen wallpaper to shine through. Plus, you’ll be able to change the size of icons and widgets, and even apply color tints. I can’t tell if you can color icons separately or if they all (on a particular screen?) have to take on the same coloration, but we’ll find out soon enough.
Passwords Becomes a Real App
It’s about time. Over the past few years, Apple has been beefing up its built-in password management features, but to work with your saved credentials, you had to wade through the morass of Settings/System Settings or Safari’s settings. In iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and Sequoia, Apple has finally given us a standalone Passwords app. If nothing else, it will let us stop tripping over the iCloud Keychain and iCloud Passwords terminology and just call it Passwords. As I wrote in “Using Apple’s iCloud Passwords Outside Safari” (1 April 2024), Apple’s password management features are well above the bar, even if they aren’t as complete as something like 1Password.
Automatic Window Tiling in Sequoia
In Sequoia, when you drag a window to the edge of the screen, it will offer to tile the window intelligently, suggesting a size and position that makes sense for the content. It could be a wonderful way to maximize the usage of your screen real estate. With this feature, Apple is Sherlocking an entire category of utilities, like Amethyst, BetterTouchTool, Magnet, Moom, Rectangle, and Yabai, but I gather that everyone has different and firmly held opinions on exactly how window tiling should work. So, if you like the idea of window tiling, you have lots of choices. Personally, I’ve found that having two 27-inch screens and keeping my apps in the same positions most of the time meets most of my needs, so I’ll be curious to see if I find Apple’s tiling helpful.
Control Center Construction Kit
Apple has overhauled Control Center in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. It features groups of controls you can access with a single, continuous swipe down on the Home Screen. Along with the familiar Control Center controls, Apple showed a media player and a collection of Home tiles, and you can create your own groups. The new Controls gallery displays all the possible controls in one place, now including controls added by apps, and you can mix and match them any way you want, even resizing them. It’s hard to visualize exactly how this will work, but once Control Center reflects what you want, it may become a significantly more important aspect of the iPhone and iPad experience.
Mirror Your iPhone on Your Mac
Do you find yourself regularly digging your iPhone out of your pocket even when you’re working at your Mac? If so, you might appreciate the new Continuity feature that mirrors your iPhone in a window on your Mac. You can interact with the mirrored iPhone window as you would the actual iPhone, with your Mac’s pointing device and keyboard working inside the iPhone interface. Audio from the iPhone comes through the Mac’s speakers, and you can even share data between the Mac and iPhone using drag and drop. While the iPhone is being shared, it remains on its Lock screen or in StandBy. iPhone mirroring will require a Mac with Apple silicon or an Intel-based Mac with a T2 chip, along with the usual Continuity requirements with regard to Apple ID, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and proximity. A similar Continuity feature lets you get iPhone notifications on your Mac, and if you’re mirroring your iPhone, click them to open the associated iPhone app.
visionOS 2 Gains Panoramic Mac Virtual Display
One disappointment of the initial release of Vision Pro was that it was limited to a single 4K virtual Mac display. Yes, you could put additional visionOS apps around the Mac display to increase the information density of your environment, but it couldn’t simulate a Mac with two displays. visionOS 2 promises an expandable, ultrawide, wraparound screen that provides the equivalent of two 4K displays side-by-side. It falls into the “coming later this year” category and sounds like it will work only with a Mac running Sequoia.
Math Notes in the iPad’s New Calculator App
In another “about time” feature, Apple has finally brought the Calculator app to the iPad, refactoring it for the iPad’s larger screen. But Apple didn’t stop there, adding history and unit conversion to both versions. The most compelling addition is Math Notes, which demos best on an iPad with an Apple Pencil. You can handwrite equations, and as soon as you draw an equals sign, Calculator solves the equation. It supports variables, and if you edit an equation, the results change on the fly. (Sorry, Soulver!) You can even add graphs. I doubt I’ll use Math Notes because I switch to a real spreadsheet when I have to go beyond simple math. However, I can see students relying heavily on the feature as they explore the mathematical underpinnings of various academic disciplines. Math Notes is also available within the Notes app, and that appears to be the only way you can use it on a Mac.
Smart Script Improves Handwriting
While we’re on the topic of the Apple Pencil, iPadOS 18 will provide Smart Script, which improves the appearance of your handwriting as you write, making your lettering smoother, straighter, and more readable while maintaining your handwriting style. You can even paste text in and have it look like you wrote it. Spell checking fixes mistakes inline, and scratching out text with the Apple Pencil erases it. My handwriting is mediocre at best, and one of my irritations with the Apple Pencil is that what I wrote wasn’t all that legible—perhaps Smart Script would help. Realistically, handwriting is too slow—I’ll always revert to typing when taking notes.
Notes Gains Audio Recording and Transcription
Here’s a feature I’ll use in every talk I attend from now on. The Notes app on all platforms will record audio and create live transcriptions. In fact, for Apple’s WWDC keynote, I set up Rogue Ameoba’s Audio Hijack to record and transcribe the audio. It did a fine job, and I searched through the transcript several times while writing this article to remind myself of specific quotes. You’ll notice a Summarize button in the iPad screenshot below, and while I tried to feed all 88 KB of the WWDC keynote transcription to various free chatbots for summary, only Claude and Perplexity took it. In neither case was the summary particularly helpful because Apple’s keynote script was already so concise, so the summary ended up skipping most things. Claude did a much better job when I asked it to list all the features, categorized by operating system. We’ll see how helpful Apple’s summarization is, but transcription alone is a big win. I hope the feature doesn’t cut into Rogue Amoeba’s market too much, but I assume few Audio Hijack users use it solely for its transcription capabilities.
AI Provides Safari Highlights and Reader Summaries
Although these features aren’t enough to tempt me away from Arc and Arc Search, devoted Safari users might find them helpful. Using AI, Safari’s Highlights feature will automatically detect and display relevant information on a page—directions, biographical information, and details about popular media. No more searching for the address just to get directions to a restaurant. Plus, Safari uses AI to generate a table of contents and high-level summary for articles you add to Safari Reader.
Tapbacks Get Funky
I’m fond of tapbacks, the little icons you can use in Messages to respond subtextually. Currently, we’re limited to a heart, thumbs up and down, laughter, exclamation points, and a question mark. Those cover a lot of instances of “Your message evoked an emotion, but I don’t have anything else to say,” but in the next set of operating systems, you’ll be able to use any emoji or sticker for a tapback response. Eventually, with Apple Intelligence, you’ll be able to create Genmoji with textual descriptions (“a penguin wearing sunglasses”) and use them anywhere you use emoji, including in tapbacks. Messages will also allow text formatting (bold, italic, and underline) and provide text effects that look about as cheesy as gestural reactions in video.
Lock and Hide iPhone Apps
We’ve all got something to hide. When you hand your iPhone to a friend to look at a photo or read a Web page, you probably don’t want them poking around further. New privacy features in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will let you lock apps so they require Face ID or Touch ID for access, and information from them won’t show up in search results or notifications. You can also move apps to a hidden folder in the App Library that can’t be opened without Face ID or Touch ID.
Which of these features seem the most compelling to you? Are there others that you’re waiting for with bated breath?
Obviously, it’s hugely important news for Siri to get a brain. That’s been a long-term pain point as each year we waited for the announcement that Siri could actually do anything useful, and were disappointed yet again when Siri got no smarter (except about sports…good grief).
Mirroring my iPhone on my Mac means it no longer has to interrupt me with a notification or noise, requiring me to pick it up? Fabulous! And did I understand correctly that I’ll finally be able to arrange apps on the Springboard of my phone from my Mac?! Boy, have I missed being able to do that since the days when iTunes still handled updates and app installs. (How many years ago was that?!)
Satellite messaging will be great. You wondered if it will work between two phones with no cell service, but I think it will work fine, because messaging is by definition asynchronous.
Does the new password app replace the venerable keychain access? After all, there already was a separate app to manage passwords…
A few additional notes:
For me, the editing features of Apple Intelligence will Sherlock Grammarly.
OSs not supporting Apple Intelligence include WatchOS and VisionOS. The AVP does have an M2 chip.
The discussion and examples for Apple Intelligence did not involve using health or fitness data.
There was no indication that the functions discussed discriminate between different M-series architectures. Nothing indicated that the M4 iPad Pros could behave more Mac-like, even with the improved keyboard and trackpad.
I remember using a Summary function that was built into MacOS in the past. Does anyone else remember that? I thought it was cool, but we are talking about decades ago.
I hope not, since they do different things.
Keychain access lets you access all of the stored keys, only some of which are passwords.
It looks like a lot of interesting new features to look forward to. It’s also interesting how AI has suddenly turned into “Apple Intelligence.”
One thing that I saw from someone who has loaded the iOS 18 developer beta: iPhones that can set a charging limit (currently 80%) can now set the limit to a higher percentage if they like.
See Mike Beasley: "you can now customize the charge limit instead of…" - mas.to
(This whole Mastodon thread I found interesting; there are some changes to the Settings app on iOS coming, plus there is a look at the new passwords app.)
I’m using this setting on my 15 Pro now and would like to set it to 90% instead, just to have a little bit more charge at the start of the day.
I know I can’t use MacOS 15 on my iMac and MacBook Pro but I didn’t see the lists of iPhones & iPads that iOS/iPadOS 18 will support. Ditto WatchOS. Did they release them later in the day?
I have an iPhone 12, iPad Mini 5 and Mini 6, Watch 5
I can’t think of a single compelling feature announced today. Please don’t give me a better Siri, for God’s sake. I do not use it and do not ever plan to do so. Meanwhile, I can’t even search my rules in Apple Mail. My reaction to the generative AI craze spreading like wildfire is pure hostility, and I say that as a person with an M.S. in Statistics who regularly uses machine learning in my work. OK, there might be some things in the next OS that don’t have to do with AI that will eventually surprise me with their usefulness. We’ll see.
Remember it? It’s still around, as a Service. If you don’t see it in the Services menu with text selected, then activate it: Settings > Keyboard > Keyboard Shortcuts… > Services > Text; activate Summarize. I think it dates back to the classic era, although it was not a Service then.
i’m still waiting for emoji to be made optional and deletable. probably be waiting forever for that, though.
I will look for the summary on my Mac.
I actually would appreciate some private, contained AI on my local devices. Something that would take my scanned pdfs, and organize them by who they are from, categories, years, etc. would be fantastic.
I think the breakthrough for them will be the privacy of the queries and information used as well as how well it will do things (I see you HomeKit). Hopefully everything will not need an update. For the first time, I am considering putting the beta on my tablet to try things out.
I have been longing for decluttering of their OSes for a while. Looks like this year won’t be that. It’s just more and more and more. There will always be a group for which a feature is useful. Does that justify burdening everybody with yet another gizmo? Obviously, you have to draw the line somewhere. Feels to me though like we keep drawing it further out there than it used to be. A bit Microsoftization is what that feels to me like.
I like the idea that I’ll be able to manipulate my iPhone when it’s on another room or without having to take it out of my pocket.
There’s been lots of talk about new options for what used to be flashlight and camera shortcuts on the lock screen. Is there an option to not have any shortcuts there at all?
I was wondering if its a new app that was just what Password was in Settings App or did they just rename Keychain. The Mac has had a password manager for years but does more than the Password Settings does.
It is good that they are allowing more locking, but sometimes Apple ignores obvious enhancements. Like Notes has locked notes, but anyone using your notes can still see the titles. A solution for that would be the ability to lock folders.
Not exactly on topic, for which I apologize. @ace, you write exceedingly well, and I love your comparison of Siri to the Scarecrow, so much so that I want to rescue that strong metaphor from the faulty grammar you used to describe it.
The problem with this sentence is that the introductory clause (“Like the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz,”) necessarily modifies the subject of the following independent clause (“Apple Intelligence”). Grammatically, this means that you are comparing the Scarecrow to Apple Intelligence … which of course is not what you mean. Rather, you mean to compare the Scarecrow to Siri, and also to compare The Wizard of Oz (the man himself) to Apple Intelligence. Isn’t that right? Does that make sense?
How could you properly make this comparison? There are several options, but it’s challenging to find one that is as concise and pleasing to the ear as yours. Here’s my best shot:
This might actually stretch some rules of grammar too, but all the “more-correct” versions I could think of were too long and sounded lame. (Also, note that I have de-italicized The Wizard of Oz to make it clear that I’m referring to the character, not the book or film.)
Honestly: If this metaphor and image were not so compelling and apt (Siri absolutely is brainless), and if your writing were not consistently so excellent, I would not have spent as much time thinking about this sentence and composing this message, which risks annoying you and other forum-goers who probably just want to talk about Features Coming to Apple’s Operating Systems in 2024. So, please take this message as a compliment, and feel free to do whatever you like with it (even if that means ignoring it).
I will ramble on a bit further in an attempt to return to the discussion at hand. After the Wizard (who is no wizard but rather a circus performer) gives the Scarecrow his brain (which is not a brain but rather “the honorary degree of ThD” aka “Doctor of Thinkology”), the Scarecrow recites a version of the Pythagorean Theorem that sounds smart but is, sadly, quite wrong. (Regardless, he next exclaims: “Oh joy! Rapture! I’ve got a brain!”) So perhaps this metaphor will prove even more apt than we wish … I guess we will see, in beta this fall!
My 2017 iMac didn’t make the cut for Sonoma, so the Sequoia-related announcements get a big shrug from me. And as I no longer own an iPad, ditto for the iPadOS 18 stuff.
Being able to (finally) arrange icons on my Home Screen to my liking and lock down some apps in iOS 18 are the only announcements I would genuinely want to use, and it sound like my 2020 iPhone SE will get it. However, I won’t be installing the beta and will wait until it’s (hopefully) fully-baked and released.
I don’t use Siri today, or feel any need to, so I’ll be interested to see if Apple Intelligence makes me reconsider that stance. However, I won’t be letting OpenAI have access at all — and I have a feeling this is one partnership that Apple is going to regret.
A more conversational Siri would be welcome, that’s been my main point of frustration with it.
As will the iPhone mirroring. I wonder if there are limits on the access, just how remote can your iPhone be. Can you have your stolen iPhone call the police or turn on audio recording? There may be issues here as well as future plotlines in soap operas…
Beyond Siri, I have limited tolerance for most AI applications, at least to date, let’s see.
Mostly taking on board the amount of hardware upgrades that have entered the equation if I hope to stay current.
Two things sparked my interest after the keynote.
First, the Notes app seems to have caught up with the handwriting recognition of Notes on the Newton. Just wondering why it took so long? Not sure if it is going to make me write more on my iPad as, like Adam, I find typing to be faster most of the time.
Second, the announced enhancements of the Photos app might be helpful in selecting the better of several images, weeding out duplicates and reducing clutter? We’ll see.
