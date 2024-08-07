Talking about Troubleshooting on the Chit Chat Across the Pond Podcast

Share Email



My story about troubleshooting a communications failure with my solar inverters (see “Solar Inverter Connectivity Problem Reveals Weak Troubleshooting,” 25 July 2024) triggered Allison Sheridan to write about another networking problem whose solution also turned out to be a variant of “Is it plugged in?” In episode #798 of her Chit Chat Across the Pond podcast, we discussed my scenario, how a series of assumptions muddied the waters, and how those who don’t spend their lives probing technology are supposed to figure any of this out.

Read original article