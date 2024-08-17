LittleBITS: Apple Financial Coverage Will Continue

Share Email



A few weeks ago, in “LittleBITS: Should We Continue Covering Apple Financials?” (2 August 2024), I asked if TidBITS should continue to cover Apple’s quarterly financial reports. Neither Michael Cohen nor I have any particular financial expertise, and other outlets provide far more comprehensive coverage. In the throes of doubt, I posed the question in a reader poll and gave participants the opportunity to explain their votes. Although I didn’t start the poll with a firm idea of what percentage of votes would be sufficient to sway my decision either way, having over half of the voters in favor of continuing makes me comfortable that our coverage is still appreciated.

Those who said they would be fine with us dropping coverage said they had usually already seen the information from other sources and thus glossed over whatever we wrote. That had been my fear, but as the votes and comments proved, more people felt that our coverage hit a sweet spot of putting the financial information in context. Quite a few people said they weren’t all that interested in the financial details but appreciated our commentary and analysis explaining why certain things had happened. Another common refrain was that TidBITS is the primary source of Apple information for many people, so they find the quick overviews of Apple’s business helpful for understanding the company’s overall health.

So yes, we’ll continue covering Apple’s financials, and I’ll put more effort into the analysis and commentary that people find valuable, along with chart adjustments to provide additional perspective. My guess is that Apple’s Q4 2024 earnings call will be on 31 October 2024, and with luck, it will be more of a treat than a trick. (A Halloween reference, for international readers outside the holiday’s ever-increasing reach.)