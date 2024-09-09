This Year’s Crop of OS Upgrades Scheduled for 16 September 2024

Share Email



Although Apple did not mention release dates for its upcoming operating systems during its Glowtime event, it quietly added those dates to the associated Web pages for its core operating systems. We now know we can expect macOS 15 Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 to ship on 16 September 2024, although the company was quite clear that Apple Intelligence features won’t appear until the first software update sometime in October. We assume that tvOS 18 and HomePod Software 18 will ship simultaneously.

For everything but macOS 15 Sequoia, I advise waiting briefly to ensure nothing unexpected hits the news. Then, upgrade when you have some time to explore the new features. With Sequoia, I urge more caution, particularly for production Macs, until you’re confident the software you rely on is compatible. Regardless, make sure you have a backup before upgrading. For full details and help with upgrading from my friends at Take Control, read Take Control of Sequoia by Joe Kissell and Take Control of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 by Josh Centers.