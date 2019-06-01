Photo by Adam Engst
Apple Makes the Case for the App Store
In response to criticism from competitors (see “Spotify Asks the European Commission to Make Apple Play Fair,” 13 March 2019) and attention from politicians (see “Big Tech Attracts Antitrust Attention from Senator Elizabeth Warren,” 12 March 2019), Apple has created a PR page for the App Store about how the company protects users, encourages developers, and promotes competition. Michael Tsai did a good job of rounding up skeptical responses, which point out how App Review misses scams, note that developers have to pay $99 per year, and discuss the special privileges Apple’s apps have over competitors. (Those would include being default apps, not paying 30% fees, getting to use private APIs, not following Apple’s own policies, and more.) The question is, would Apple change some of these App Store policies if it helped avoid antitrust action (see “Supreme Court Rules Apple Antitrust Case Can Continue,” 13 May 2019)? What’s your take on how the App Store fits into the bigger picture?
