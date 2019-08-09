Apple Starts Locking iPhone Batteries to Thwart Independent Repair

Share Facebook

iFixit has discovered that Apple has locked the batteries in the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, so that if anyone other than Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider replaces the battery, even with a genuine Apple battery, iOS replaces its battery health metrics in Settings > Battery with an ominous message about being unable to verify that the battery is genuine. Only Apple’s internal diagnostic software can clear the message and restore battery health metrics, and Apple doesn’t share that software outside of its Apple Authorized Service Provider network. The good news is that battery life and performance aren’t affected.

Frankly, this is bush-league anti-competitive behavior on Apple’s part. Anyone who chooses to have an iPhone battery replaced by an independent repair shop—or opts to do it on their own—knows what they’re getting into. Independent car mechanics who rely on aftermarket parts have existed since the Ford Model T as an alternative to working with a dealer, and car owners have no trouble deciding which sort of business they’d prefer to patronize. That should remain true of computers and smartphones as well.

