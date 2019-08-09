Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
iPhone batteries

Image by nickeloy from Pixabay
Josh Centers No comments

Apple Starts Locking iPhone Batteries to Thwart Independent Repair

iFixit has discovered that Apple has locked the batteries in the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, so that if anyone other than Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider replaces the battery, even with a genuine Apple battery, iOS replaces its battery health metrics in Settings > Battery with an ominous message about being unable to verify that the battery is genuine. Only Apple’s internal diagnostic software can clear the message and restore battery health metrics, and Apple doesn’t share that software outside of its Apple Authorized Service Provider network. The good news is that battery life and performance aren’t affected.

Frankly, this is bush-league anti-competitive behavior on Apple’s part. Anyone who chooses to have an iPhone battery replaced by an independent repair shop—or opts to do it on their own—knows what they’re getting into. Independent car mechanics who rely on aftermarket parts have existed since the Ford Model T as an alternative to working with a dealer, and car owners have no trouble deciding which sort of business they’d prefer to patronize. That should remain true of computers and smartphones as well.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Apple Starts Locking iPhone Batteries to Thwart Independent Repair

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum