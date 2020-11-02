Apple to Close Out 2020 with “One More Thing”
Here we go again. Apple has announced a third and presumably final 2020 event for 10 November 2020 at 10 AM PST. You can add it to your calendar to make time zone math easier.
In previous events, Apple has unveiled new versions of the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and HomePod, so we anticipate this event focusing on the Mac. Specifically, on the first wave of Macs with Apple silicon and perhaps providing a glimpse of the overall roadmap of the switch from Intel. It’s also likely that Apple will announce the release date for macOS 11 Big Sur.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the most reliable purveyors of Apple rumors, says that Apple will announce a line of Apple silicon laptops with new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. Gurman notes that Apple also has a redesigned iMac and a new Mac Pro in the works.
Could there be anything else? There are only two devices that Apple hasn’t updated recently that the company could slide into this event:
- Apple TV: The three-year-old Apple TV 4K and five-year-old Apple TV HD are increasingly long in the tooth, making it hard to justify their $179 and $149 prices, especially as Apple releases the Apple TV app and other Apple-focused technologies for rival streaming media boxes and game consoles (see “AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Coming to 4K Roku Devices,” 28 September 2020, and “Apple TV Is Coming to Xbox Game Consoles,” 2 November 2020).
- iPad Pro: Although the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models were released earlier this year (see “Hell Freezes Over: Apple’s New iPad Pro Supports Trackpads,” 18 March 2020), the less-expensive iPad Air may be cannibalizing sales of the 11-inch model (see “Apple Redesigns iPad Air, Updates Base-Model iPad,” 15 September 2020).
As always, you can watch Apple’s announcement with us by joining us in the #events channel of our SlackBITS group—it’s always an enjoyable time. To join the group, go to slackbits.herokuapp.com, enter your email address, and agree to the code of conduct. You’ll receive an invitation in email right away.
Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum