Apple to Close Out 2020 with “One More Thing”

Here we go again. Apple has announced a third and presumably final 2020 event for 10 November 2020 at 10 AM PST. You can add it to your calendar to make time zone math easier.

In previous events, Apple has unveiled new versions of the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and HomePod, so we anticipate this event focusing on the Mac. Specifically, on the first wave of Macs with Apple silicon and perhaps providing a glimpse of the overall roadmap of the switch from Intel. It’s also likely that Apple will announce the release date for macOS 11 Big Sur.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the most reliable purveyors of Apple rumors, says that Apple will announce a line of Apple silicon laptops with new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. Gurman notes that Apple also has a redesigned iMac and a new Mac Pro in the works.

Could there be anything else? There are only two devices that Apple hasn’t updated recently that the company could slide into this event:

