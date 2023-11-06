Apple Confirms No More 27-inch iMacs

Share Email



Ever since it introduced the Mac Studio and discontinued the 27-inch iMac, Apple has implied that it wouldn’t introduce an Apple silicon version of the popular all-in-one iMac (see “New Mac Studio and Studio Display Change Mac Buying Calculus,” 8 March 2022). We’ve even had “sources” saying it wouldn’t happen. A more definitive nail in the coffin has just come from The Verge:

Apple will not be making an Apple Silicon version of the 27-inch iMac to replace the Intel-equipped model that it discontinued in 2022. The company is instead focusing the iMac line around the 24-inch model that was first released in early 2021 and just updated with the new M3 processor this fall. Apple PR representative Starlayne Meza confirmed the company’s plans to The Verge. The company encourages those who have been holding out hope for a larger iMac to consider the Studio Display and Mac Studio or Mac Mini, which pair a 27-inch 5K screen with a separate computer, compared to the all-in-one design of the iMac.

While there’s no reason to give up on a perfectly functional 27-inch iMac yet, when the time comes to replace it, you’ll have to look to other Macs. My in-depth evaluation of the possibilities in “Which Mac Will Replace the 27-iMac for You?” (12 March 2022) is no longer up-to-date, but it might help focus your thinking.

Read original article