Hackers Claim to Have Stolen Phone Numbers of 33 Million Authy Users

At TechCrunch, Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai writes:

Last week, a hacker claimed to have stolen 33 million phone numbers from U.S. messaging giant Twilio. On Tuesday, Twilio confirmed to TechCrunch that “threat actors” were able to identify the phone number of people who use Authy, a popular two-factor authentication app owned by Twilio.

In a changelog post titled “Security Alert: Update to the Authy Android (v25.1.0) and iOS App (v26.1.0),” Twilio said the breach was “due to an unauthenticated endpoint.”

How are the app updates, whose release notes are limited to “Bug fixes,” related to the breach? Apparently not at all, since Twilio told TechCrunch, “We have seen no evidence that the threat actors obtained access to Twilio’s systems or other sensitive data. As a precaution, we are requesting all Authy users to update to the latest Android and iOS apps for the latest security updates.”

At least the breach acknowledgment wasn’t at the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying “Beware of the Leopard.”

Regardless, if you have an Authy account, be more alert to texts or calls from unknown parties, especially if they pretend to be from Authy. Not that it protected my phone number in any way, but I’m a little happier that I switched to 1Password for two-factor authentication (see “Authy Desktop to Reach End-of-Life on 19 March 2024,” 14 February 2024).

