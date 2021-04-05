Apple Expands Arcade with Classic Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple Arcade has struggled to catch on since its September 2019 debut, with Apple canceling upcoming titles and changing direction last year (“Apple Reportedly Canceling Some Apple Arcade Games and Changing Direction,” 1 July 2020). Now we’re seeing what that new direction is: an influx of classic titles into the gaming service, split into two collections:

Timeless Classics: New takes on classic tabletop games, like backgammon, checkers, chess, solitaire, and sudoku.

New takes on classic tabletop games, like backgammon, checkers, chess, solitaire, and sudoku. App Store Greats: Updated versions of App Store hits, like Badland, Fruit Ninja, and Monument Valley (see “FunBITS: Badland for iOS,” 21 June 2013 and “FunBITS: Monument Valley for iPhone and iPad,” 25 April 2014).

Apple is still adding original titles to Apple Arcade, like Cut the Rope Remastered, Star Trek: Legends, and a new version of The Oregon Trail. (Maybe Apple Arcade needs a collection of all-time great games from the depths of time.). Will nostalgia be enough to give Apple Arcade a shot in the arm? Will these new titles cause you to give it a try?

Read original article