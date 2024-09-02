LittleBITS: Experimenting with AppBITS

Share Email



Putting together this week’s issue of TidBITS was a bit of a bummer since I had to write about AnandTech shutting down (see “AnandTech Ceases Publication, Maintains Archives and Forums,” 31 August 2024) and MakeMusic stopping development on Finale (see “Finale’s Finale,” 31 August 2024), both after decades of being fixtures in their respective niches. Simultaneously, with Agen Schmitz on vacation for a few weeks, I’ve been trawling MacUpdate for updates to the apps we track in the Watchlist, and I was intrigued by a few of the other apps I saw. Not because I personally had any use for them but because I thought, “Well, that’s a neat idea!”

Therefore, as an antidote to the negative news that feels necessary to cover, I’ve decided to start writing capsule descriptions of Mac and iOS apps that catch my fancy. These won’t be apps I can recommend from extensive personal experience—such apps would merit more in-depth coverage—but might interest you. I also remember liking the sidebar collections of apps that would often appear in the Mac magazines of yesteryear, partly because the short blurbs left me wanting to learn more in ways that a full-fledged review wouldn’t.

Speaking of the Watchlist, we probably won’t continue to track updates to most of these apps unless they work their way into our everyday use or otherwise turn out to be important aspects of the Mac experience.

So take a look at “AppBITS: Stapler Opens Multiple Apps, Documents, and Folders” (2 September 2024), and let me know what you think of the idea in the comments here.